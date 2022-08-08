BRT services to remain closed on 9th, 10th Muharram

Peshawar – The BRT services would remain closed on the 9th and 10th Muharram while the district administration of Kohat has imposed a ban on pillion riding in view of the security during Muharram.

Spokesman of the BRT has confirmed closing of the BRT service during the 9th and 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram, similarly the district administration Kohat in view of the security of Muharram, has imposed complete ban on pillion riding on motorcycles from 8th of Muharram to 10th of Muharram.

The citizens of Kohat are requested to cooperate in view of the present situation.

Mobile phone service to be partially suspended

Mobile phone services will remain partially suspended on 9th and 10th of Muharram in Peshawar, an official of the Police told media men during the 8th of Muharram procession wherein huge contingent of police led the routes here on Sunday.

He said, in view of security concerns, it has been decided to keep mobile phones switched off like every year in order to ensure security to the Muharram processions coming out from various localities by joining the main procession in Cantonment on 9th of Muharram and and 10th of Muharram.