Agencies

Canada to investigate police handling of Senegal diplomat

OTTAWA – Canada announced Saturday it will open an investigation into police conduct after Senegal lodged a formal complaint that one of its diplomats in Ottawa was handcuffed and “savagely beaten” in a recent incident. Senegal’s foreign ministry in Dakar summoned the Canadian embassy’s charge d’affaires this week, accusing Canadian police of having “raided” the diplomat’s home and exercised “humiliating physical and moral violence, in front of witnesses.” It said it had summoned the Canadian representative to “vigorously denounce and strongly condemn the racist and barbaric act.” The identity of the diplomat has not been disclosed. Late Saturday, the government of Quebec, the province where the incident occurred, announced the police watchdog Bureau of Independent Investigations (BEI) was opening a probe following a federal report that the “First Counselor of the Embassy of Senegal in Canada” was the subject of “a police intervention that raises questions.”

 

More Stories
International

Top TTP commander Omar Khalid Khorasani killed in Afghanistan attack

International

China says it will continue military drills near Taiwan

International

CM congratulates Arshad Nadeem on winning gold medal in javelin competition at Commonwealth Games

International

Arshad Nadeem Gives Pakistan First Javelin Gold At Commonwealth Games

Karachi

Stalled political deal: MQM-P leader hints at leaving coalition govt’s side

National

Elements behind propaganda against forces should be exposed: PML-N

National

Bizenjo pays homage to martyred lawyers of Balochistan

Lahore

CM Parvez Elahi grants approval to Ehsaas Ration subsidy programme

Lahore

Imran Niazi’s arrogant attitude to damage country: Hassan Murtaza

Lahore

Rain in Lahore inundates low-lying areas

1 of 4,544

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More