APP

Caretaker KP Governor, SACM express grief over attack on MPA

Peshawar    –   Caretaker Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Sunday expressed grief over attack on PTI MPA Liaqat Ali in Dir Lower.

In a condolence message, Mushtaq Ghani expressed grief and sorrow over the killing of four persons and the injured.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and recovery of injured persons.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Information and Public Relation Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif also condemned attack on PTI MPA Malik Liaqat Ali.

In a message, Barrister Saif said that the Chief Minister has taken notice of the incident and directed police chief to arrest the attackers. He said those involved in the incident would be brought to justice soon.

Barrister Saif prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude and for early recovery of the injured persons.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Lt Gen Faiz Hamid appointed as commander Bahawalpur Corps

Islamabad

Admin bans entry of tourists into Murree coming without prior booking

Islamabad

Iqbal writes letters to CMs, seeks joint flood relief efforts

Islamabad

PTI to hold August 13 public gathering in Rawalpindi

Islamabad

PM thanks UAE President for investment in Pakistan

Islamabad

ISI, IB, FIA to probe negative social media campaign post helicopter crash

Lahore

Ch Pervaiz orders start of work on Rawalpindi’s Ring Road, Expressway projects

National

Imran Khan should resign from Chairmanship after ECP’s verdict: Raja Riaz

National

Sheikh Rasheed predicts promotions, appointments & demotions in August

National

PM approves Sindh, Balochistan flood drain project

1 of 10,241

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More