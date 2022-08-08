Caretaker KP Governor, SACM express grief over attack on MPA

Peshawar – Caretaker Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Sunday expressed grief over attack on PTI MPA Liaqat Ali in Dir Lower.

In a condolence message, Mushtaq Ghani expressed grief and sorrow over the killing of four persons and the injured.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and recovery of injured persons.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Information and Public Relation Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif also condemned attack on PTI MPA Malik Liaqat Ali.

In a message, Barrister Saif said that the Chief Minister has taken notice of the incident and directed police chief to arrest the attackers. He said those involved in the incident would be brought to justice soon.

Barrister Saif prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude and for early recovery of the injured persons.