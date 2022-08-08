APP

CDA’s drive in full swing for removal of wild growth

ISLAMABAD – The environment wing of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started removing wild growth and grass, which has grown as a result of recent rains.
The wild bushes and shrubs not only disturb the natural beauty of Islamabad but also provide potential breeding sites for the growth of dengue larva, so these were being removed on priority and no laxity will be tolerated in that regard, Director General Environment Irfan Niazi told APP.
He said during the first phase the CDA teams were removing grass and bushes on main roads, particularly from green belts, median strips, and different ‘marakiz’, adding that the residential areas and streets would be cleaned at the end.
Labour and special grass cutting machines were being used to accomplish the task, he added.
In that regard, special teams were formed, and their performance was being monitored on a daily basis.
To a query, he said the plantation drive was also underway and thousands of saplings of local plant species were planted in coordination with the climate change ministry and non-governmental organizations.
“The work on beautification of the parks was also being done to provide visitors with a new joyful experience. We are also making efforts to further beautify Fatima Jinnah Park,” said the DG.
The campaign to remove wild bushes and grass would continue in tandem with the drive to plant trees on roads and highways, he maintained.

More Stories
Islamabad

Admin bans entry of tourists into Murree coming without prior booking

Islamabad

Iqbal writes letters to CMs, seeks joint flood relief efforts

Islamabad

PM thanks UAE President for investment in Pakistan

Islamabad

Courts, not establishment, to decide fate of Imran’s politics: Sh Rasheed

Islamabad

May 25 accused will be held accountable after Muharram: Fawad

Islamabad

Pakistan strongly condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli settlers: FO

Islamabad

Utility stores see a marked rise in lentil prices

Islamabad

PTI expresses willingness to work with FIA

Karachi

Stalled political deal: MQM-P leader hints at leaving coalition govt’s side

National

Elements behind propaganda against forces should be exposed: PML-N

1 of 3,304

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More