CM congratulates Arshad Nadeem on winning gold medal in javelin competition at Commonwealth Games

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi congratulates Arshad Nadeem on winning gold medal in javelin competition at Commonwealth Games.

Arshad Nadeem won the gold medal and once again raised the green crescent flag.

Arshad Nadeem’s success is Pakistan’s victory.

Arshad Nadeem made the name of Watan Aziz famous by showing excellent performance and professional skills.

Talented, capable and committed youth like Arshad Nadeem are the real face of Pakistan.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi congratulated Arshad Nadeem’s family from the bottom of his heart on this achievement.

CM said, It is hoped that Arshad Nadeem will achieve more success for Pakistan at the international level.

