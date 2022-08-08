Agencies

CM focusing on welfare of people: Fayyaz Chohan

LAHORE   –   Spokesman to Punjab Chief Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Sunday said that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi after becoming CM was just focusing on the welfare and service of the people.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that when Hamaza Shahbaz was CM he made efforts to reduce the inclination of overseas Pakistanis towards Imran Khan.

He said that for the protection of the Namoos-e-Risalat (PBUH), Khatm-e-Nabuwwat oath had been included in ‘Nikah Nama’ (marriage certificate), a new subject of the Holy Quran Pak translation in the syllabus of Matric and Intermediate had also been included which would be of 100 marks, horizon of Rescue 1122 had been expanded to 86 new tehsils and rescue motorbike service to 27 districts.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan alleged that PTI’s exemplary project of Sehat Card was rolled back by the PML-N government which would now be started again under the supervision of CM Parvez Elahi.

Fayyaz Chohan’s portfolio changed within 24 hours

The portfolio of Spokesperson for Punjab Government was withdrawn from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Sunday, within 24 hours, and he has now been appointed as Spokesperson for Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi. It is to be noted here that Fayyazul Hassan was Saturday appointed as a spokesperson for Punjab government, and a notification had also been issued in this regard. As a spokesperson for Punjab government, he was to manage the affairs of Directorate General Public Relations too.

