Our Staff Reporter

CM Parvez Elahi grants approval to Ehsaas Ration subsidy programme

Directs orders formation of a committee headed by Dr Sania Nishtar to implement subsidy programme.

LAHORE   –  Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi Sunday accorded approval to launch Ehsaas Ration subsidy programme and decided to grant Rs 1500 per month to the poor people.

Under the Ehsaas Ration Subsidy Programme the impoverished people will be provided flour, pulses and edible oil at subsidised rates.

The chief minister directed to constitute a Ministerial Steering Committee for the implementation of the subsidy programme. It will be headed by Dr Sania Nishtar.

The CM told the meeting that an effective monitoring system will be formulated along with a working group for implementation of the programme.

Ch Parvez Elahi directed to prepare an Ehsaas Act to be approved by the Punjab Assembly. Also, the CM directed to consolidate various social protection programmes to combine them into a single programme. While terming the subsidy programme a mega step towards eradicating poverty and building a welfare state, the chief minister observed that welfare of deprived sections of society was the responsibility of the state. Dr Sania Nishtar gave a briefing about the salient features of the subsidy programme, Ehsaas Card and Ehsaas Protection Programme.  Provincial Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, Dr. Sania Nishtar, adviser to CM Omar Sarfraz Cheema, MNA Moonis Elahi, former Chairman P&D Salman Ghani, former Principal Secretary to CM GM Sikandar, Chairman Planning & Development, Director General Rescue 1122 and concerned officials attended the meeting.

