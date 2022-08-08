Agencies

Corpse found

FAISALABAD     –  The body of a man was found at Canal Road, in the limits of Mansoorabad police station. Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Sunday that some passersby spotted the corpse of a 45-year-old man lying at a deserted place near Mezan Bank Kashmir Bridge at Canal Road and informed the rescuers.  The body was identified as Muhammad Saleem Butt has been handed over to police. Further investigation was underway. Meanwhile, a man died of electrocution, in the jurisdiction of Sadr police station. Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Sunday that Dilawar (52), resident of Chak No 66-GB was busy in cutting fodder by a machine when he received a fatal electric shock.

He died on the spot. The body was handed over to his legal heirs after completing necessary formalities

