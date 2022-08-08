Country heading towards default, warns Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD – Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Sunday warned that the country is heading towards default. In a statement on Twitter, the former Federal Minister while talking about the economic crisis in the country criticized the incumbent government. He said that the foreign exchange reserves, remittances and exports are decreasing, while the Finance Minister levies taxes one week and withdraws them the next week. Sheikh Rashid added that all the constitutional amendments done by the coalition government so far are not for the country but for their own interests. He also underscored August as an important month for the state.