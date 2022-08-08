News Desk

Country-wide Muharram 9 processions come to an end amid tight security

The country-wide Muharram 9 mourning processions came to an end peacefully on Monday amid strict security to ensure the prevention of unfortunate events.

Mobile services were turned off in major cities of the country, including Peshawar and Karachi, while thousands of police personnel were deployed for the security of processions.

The main procession in Lahore started from Pando Street, Islampura, and is passing through its regular route. It will end on the same street at around midnight.

In Multan, the Muharram 9 procession ended at Imambargah Mumtazabad, while in Kamalia the city’s main religious gathering went through its traditional route and ended at a local imambargah.

Several processions in Skardu were taken out, but they culminated into one and ended at Maghrib prayers. Hyderabad’s congregation ended at the Masomeen Imanbargah.

