Course on audit of disaster management held

Participants from six SAIs including Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Tajikistan and Turkey attend course.



LAHORE – Performance Audit Wing, Lahore organized a three days online course on audit of disaster management (ECOSAI).

The course was inaugurated by Muhammad Sami Ullah Teepu, the Director General Performance Audit Wing. He welcomed the participants and apprised them of the fact that climate changes are the main causes of disasters these days.

Nations are facing weather extremes, glacier retreats, intense storms, flash floods, wildfires, increase in temperature, drought etc. Disasters are having negative impact on economy, social fabric, infrastructure, food availability etc.

As many as 45 participants from six SAIs including Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Tajikistan, Turkey and Pakistan attended this course. The main features of the course were Disaster Risk assessment, Risk Reduction, Prevention, Mitigation and Governance framework for managing disaster. Performance Audit Methodology in the Audit of Disaster management, best international practices specially of INTOSAI and examples of disaster-related auditing were discussed in this course along with group discussions and exercises.

The training modules were designed that it comprehensively covered all the important areas of Audit of Disaster Management, this enabling the participants how to prepare audit report based on international standards.