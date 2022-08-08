News Desk

Courts, not establishment, to decide fate of Imran’s politics: Sh Rasheed

Commenting on reports that the country’s establishment wanted former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan out of politics, former interior minister Sheikh Rashid said on Monday that these were the courts, and not any other state institution, which were to decide who would remain in politics and who would not.

In his tweets, he said that the coalition government and PTI were locked in confrontation while Center and the Punjab government had come face to face with each other.

“Let me make it clear that uncertain political and economic situation of the country could prove ominous for everyone,” he said, and added that he would address an important press conference at 3:00 PM on August 12.

Former minister said he expected some important developments taking place in August.

Rashid further said that the parties, part of the coalition government, had introduced changes to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law keeping in view their corruption cases.

He stated categorically that Imran would not accept the general elections’ results so long as Sikandar Sultan Raja was the chief election commissioner (CEC).

He regretted that now corrupt and dishonest people, and not the president, would appoint judges.

It was said, he went on to add, that jails were only meant for the poor while the VIPs spent their time at luxurious hotels no matter whatever crime they had committed.

