CTP personnel directed to remain alert for regulating Murree traffic
RAWALPINDI – The police high-ups on Saturday directed the officers of City Traffic Police (CTP) including Chief Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi to remain in the field to regulate traffic in Murree. The CPO Rawalpindi, taking notices of slow traffic in Murree, directed the CTP officers to deploy additional wardens in Murree to regulate traffic and facilitate the tourists. According to a CTP spokesman, the CTO had issued a traffic plan to facilitate the tourists visiting Murree. Superintendent of Police, Kohsar and the CTO, while remaining in the field, were monitoring all the traffic arrangements and ensuring smooth flow of traffic on the roads of Murree. He said traffic police had completed all the arrangements and a traffic plan was also issued for the convenience of tourists visiting Murree. Enhanced number of traffic wardens and CTP officers were performing special duties for the convenience of tourists