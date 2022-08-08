CTP personnel directed to remain alert for regulating Murree traffic

RAWALPINDI – The police high-ups on Satur­day directed the officers of City Traffic Police (CTP) including Chief Traffic Offi­cer, Rawalpindi to remain in the field to regulate traffic in Murree. The CPO Rawalpindi, taking notices of slow traffic in Murree, directed the CTP officers to deploy additional wardens in Murree to regulate traf­fic and facilitate the tour­ists. According to a CTP spokesman, the CTO had issued a traffic plan to fa­cilitate the tourists visiting Murree. Superintendent of Police, Kohsar and the CTO, while remaining in the field, were monitoring all the traffic arrangements and ensuring smooth flow of traffic on the roads of Murree. He said traffic po­lice had completed all the arrangements and a traffic plan was also issued for the convenience of tourists visiting Murree. Enhanced number of traffic wardens and CTP officers were per­forming special duties for the convenience of tourists