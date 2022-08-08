DC reviews Muharram security arrangements

SARGODHA – Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Imran Qureshi here on Sunday visited the routes of mourning processions and inspected security arrangements.

District Police Officer Bilal Zafer Shaikh, Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Azeem Shoukat Awan and Municipal Corporation officials accompanied him.

He visited Chungi No.09, Block No16, Noori Gate and Tahli Chowk areas and met organizers of mourning processions. He inquired them about the security arrangements made for the processions, who expressed their satisfaction over the arrangements.

The DC appealed to the organizers to remain vigilant and also deploy their voluntary security guards.

Imran Qureshi also inspected Rescue-1122, medical services and other services near imambargahs and said that monitoring of security arrangements and administrative matters would continue. He said the government was utilizing all resources to maintain law and order during Muharram. He also inspected a medical camp, established at Chungi No 09, and reviewed the availability of necessary medicines there.

DPO Sargodha briefed the DC about security arrangements during Muharram days. He said that police were providing best security as per the requirements.

Security plan for Muharram issued

Security plan has been finalized for 8th, 9th and 10th Muharram in the division as 6021 police officials, army, rangers, special elite group (SEG), volunteers and police qaumi razakars (PQRs) would perform security duty to cope with any untoward incident.

According to police, a total of 5457 majalis and 1221 mourning processions would be held in the division during 8th, 9th and 10th of Muharamul Haram. In order to provide security cover, 6021 police officials, 10 platoons of SEG, 6 platoon of army, 7 platoons of Rangers and volunteers would be deputed. CCTV cameras have been installed at sensitive places for monitoring of the security arrangements at Majalis and mourning procession routes.

The police have set up four control rooms at RPO office to monitor the security across the division. Regional Police Officer Azher Akram would monitor the security arrangements along with District Police Officer Sargodha Bilal Zafer Shaikh.