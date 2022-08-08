Agencies

Diverse landscapes’: Imran Khan shares drone footage of K2 summit

Says we live in one of the most diverse landscapes in world with 12 climatic zones

ISLAMABAD   –   Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday shared a drone footage of K2 summit, showing over a dozen climbers at the top of the second highest peak of the globe.

Talking to Twitter to share the glimpses of one of top peaks in the world, Imran Khan asked, “How many people within and outside Pakistan realise that we live in one of the most diverse landscapes in the world with 12 climatic zones.” This is not the first time that Imran Khan has promoted tourism in the country and previously he shared scenic locations in KP to attract tourism.

The K2 has become a centre of attraction recently after many climbers from Pakistan and abroad have summited its peak, diverting attention of the climbers to one of the most dangerous mountains to climb globally. On July 22, Samina Baig become the first Pakistani female by scaling the world’s second-highest mountain, K2. Earlier, the extreme weather conditions above higher camps on K2 had halted the progress of mountaineers who were aiming to push for the summit. Several mountaineers, including Abdul Joshi of Hunza, had to abort their summit plans however most were determined and eager to go for the summit once things are cleared.

Naila Kiani, Samina Baig, Wajid Nagri, Steffi Troguet, Sirbaz Ali and Kristin Harlia waited for ropes to be fixed and the weather to get better. The 31-year-old mountaineer along with other climbers pushed their summit on Friday morning. Samina became the first Pakistani woman to summit the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest, in 2013 at the age of 21 and has since set off on a number of expeditions around the world.

