ECP unveils by-polls schedule for NA reserved seats

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has unveiled the schedule of by-polls on four National Assembly (NA) reserved seats in the KP. A public notice was issued for the election schedule for the reserved NA seats for women in KP province. The constituencies included NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar and NA-45 Kurram.

The by-polls will be held on the four vacant seats of the National Assembly on September 25, ECP announce.