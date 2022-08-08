Elements behind propaganda against forces should be exposed: PML-N

QUETTA – The central leader of Muslim League (N) Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Sunday said that negative propaganda on social media against national security institutions was intolerable. “Elements behind the social media propaganda campaign need to be exposed,”.

In a statement issued here, Chaudhry Naeem Karim said that we must pay tribute to the martyrs of the Pakistan Army who embraced martyrdom during flood relief operation. He said that the reaction of political workers of a certain party on social media after the helicopter crash in Lasbela, in which senior military officers and staff were martyred, is condemnable.

“For 75 years, our enemy across the border has wanted Pakistan’s army to be weak, so we fought many wars with the enemy, now they don’t need war, the same is done by our own people now,” he deplored.

Certain quarters on a daily basis target the institutions and spread rumors regarding the tragedies, which insults those who sacrificed their lives for Pakistan. “The elements behind such a derogatory drive should be brought to justice,” he demanded.

Career guidance session for TTC trainees

A career guidance session for the trainees of Technical Training Centre Quetta was held at TTC here on Sunday. Director Punjab Vocational Training Council Naseem Akran delivered a motivational and career guidance session to trainees. Deputy Director NAVTTC Islamabad Waseem Ahmed was also present. The team assessed the Institute against recently developed quality assurance standards and briefed the management on the gaps identified by them. They called for taking steps for continuous professional development of staff, assessment of trainees, curricula and lab up gradation as per latest need of the market.

Earlier, the team also conducted a training need assessment of instructional staff of TTC.

The TTC, Quetta management also apprised the visiting team about the standard of training being imparted in different trades. The visiting team expressed its satisfaction over the quality training of the Institute.