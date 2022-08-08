Faiza Zafar, Amna Fayyaz reach Plate final of Commonwealth Games 2022

Birmingham – Pakistan’s Amna Fayyaz and Faiza Zafar reached the finals of the Women’s Doubles Plate squash event in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Amna and Faiza clashed with Canada’s Bunyan Nicole and Naughton Hollie in the semi-final of the event. The two teams fought hard to win the game, but the Pakistan duo came out on top and beat Nicole and Hollie by 10-11 and 8-11. In the previous game, Amna and Faiza beat Sri Lanka’s Kuruppu Yeheni and SinalyChanithma by 1-2 in the quarter-finals of the event.

Amna and Faiza will face Australia’s Haydon Alex and Turnbull Jess in the grand final today (Monday) at 02:00 PM (PST). It should be mentioned here that “Plate” category is not similar as the main event and is played between losers of main event.

Shajjar finishes last in men’s 200m

Pakistani sprinter Shajjar Abbas couldn’t win a medal for Pakistan in Men’s 200m final in the Commonwealth Games 2022. Shajjar covered the distance in 21.16 seconds, which wasn’t enough for him to win a medal as he finished last in the 200m event.

Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago won the Gold medal, while England’s Zharnel Hughes secured Silver and Ghana’s Joseph Paul Amoah finished third to bag Bronze.

On Friday, Shajjar clocked 20.89 to cover the distance, finishing third in his heat and among the top eight overall to qualify for the final. It should be mentioned here that Shajjar was the only Asian athlete to make it to the 200m final of the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Tayab Raza loses Bronze medal bout

Pakistani wrestler Tayab Raza lost his bronze medal bout after being beaten by his Indian opponent in Men’s 97kg wrestling event in the Commonwealth Games 2022. Tayyab was up against India’s Deepak Nehra, and the Pakistani wrestler was dominated by Nehra, who won the match by 10-2.

Earlier, Tayab Raza beat Scotland Cameron Nicol by 10-0 to become the third Pakistani to play a semi-final, where Canada’s Nishan Randhawa beat him to stop him from playing the final of his respective category. It should be mentioned here that Mohammad Sharif Tahir won a Silver medal in Men’s Freestyle 74kg for Pakistan earlier today, while Ali Asad trounced New Zealand’s Suraj Singh in 55 seconds to win bronze in the Men’s Freestyle 57kg.

Australia beat New Zealand to reach women cricket final

All-rounder Tahlia McGrath and Megan Shutt delivered for Australia as they beat New Zealand by five wickets to qualify for the final of the Commonwealth Games 2022. Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first. They limited New Zealand to 144 runs in 20 overs before successfully chasing down the target in 19.3 overs to set up a final clash against a powerful India team.

In pursuit of 144, Beth Mooney led the chase with a 36-run knock in 29 balls, which included five boundaries. Skipper Meg Lanning was unable to deliver for her side as he was bowled out by Lea Tahuhu after scoring only seven runs.

Tahlia was sensational with the bat too, as he smashed 34 runs in 23 balls before getting run out by Amelia Kerr. Rachel Haynes and Ashleigh Gardner smashed 19-run knocks each to chase down the sloppy total. For New Zealand, Tahuhu claimed three wickets, while Devine could manage to take a single scalp.

Earlier, skipper Sophie Devine scored a half-century to lead her side to 144 runs, but her batting line-up couldn’t perform with the bat as they had to settle for the modest target. Apart from Devine, all-rounder, Amelia was the only one who delivered with bat as he smashed a 40-run knock to help his failing batting order.

For Australia, Shutt claimed three wickets and gave away only 20 runs in four overs bowled, while Tahlia claimed two wickets. Jess Jonassen also took a scalp to topple the New Zealand batting order.

For the gold and silver medals, Australia will play India, which overcame England by four runs in Saturday’s semifinal, and New Zealand will compete against the host country for the bronze medal.