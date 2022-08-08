Agencies

First consignment of medicines dispatched for Balochistan flood-hit people

ISLAMABAD     –    On the instructions of Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel, the first consignment of medicines was dispatched to Balochistan for the flood-hit people, it has been reported on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson for the health ministry, the second large consignment of medicines will be dispatched to Balochistan immediately after Ashura. “A 12-member team of doctors from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has also left for Balochistan,” said the health ministry spokesperson. “The first consignment includes medicines for fever, cold, flu, eye diseases and prevention of epidemics,” Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel said. “The Federal Ministry of Health and its subordinate institutions are ensuring the provision of medical facilities to the flood-hit people in collaboration with the provincial government,” he added.

“Vaccines against dysentery, typhoid and measles have also been sent to Balochistan,” he stated. “Effective measures are being taken to protect children from diseases and epidemics,” he averred. “The federal government is working with the provincial governments in the flood-hit areas. Serving the suffering humanity is our religious and moral duty. We will do everything possible for the people of Balochistan in this time of distress,” he vowed.

