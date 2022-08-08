Former PCB official Khalid Butt’s death condoled

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and cricket circles of the country including were saddened over the sad demise of former PCB media manager Khalid Butt. In a message of condolence to his family, the PCB, city cricket officials Khawaja Nadeem, Sarfraz Ahmed and others, stated: “Mr. Khalid Butt was a renowned journalist who had worked with Pakistan Times and APP. He also remained Resident Editor of Pakistan Observer. He joined PCB in January 2001 and worked as Media Manager till October 2002.” In a message, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said: “On behalf of the PCB, I want to express my deepest condolences on the sad demise of Mr Butt. “In these difficult times, the PCB stands together with Mr. Butt’s family members and friends, and wish them the strength to cope with this sad loss.”