Govt increases pulses, beans prices by upto Rs48/kg

Islamabad – The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has jacked up the prices of pulses, lentils and beans by upto Rs48 per kilogramme across Pakistan.

The government has upward revised the prices of six different types of pulses, lentils and beans being sold by the Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan, said a notification issued here on Sunday. The new prices will be effective immediately.

The highest hike of Rs48 per kg was announced in the sale price of Black Gram. After the raise the price of per kg Black Gram reached to Rs 220 per kg from the earlier Rs172 per kg. The sale price of dal Masoor per kg has been increased by Rs40 per kg to Rs310 per kg from the earlier Rs270 per kg.

The price of Masoor Whole has been increased by Rs35 per kg, after the revision the price of Masoor Whole has gone up to Rs310 per kg from the earlier Rs275 per kg.

The sale price of Red Lobia (Bold) per kg has been raised by Rs35 per kg from Rs235 per kg to Rs270 per kg. The sale price of Moong washed per kg has been increased by Rs30 from the Rs170 per kg to Rs200 per kg. The price of dal Chana has been hiked by Rs30 per kg from Rs190 per kg to Rs220 per kg.

It is pertinent to mention here that last week also, the USC prices of branded tea, milk, spices, honey, toothpaste, shampoo, and other items had been increased by the government. After the hike the price of 950 grams of branded tea had been increased by Rs198, the price of tea had gone up from Rs697 to Rs895, the price of milk had been hiked from Rs177 to Rs197, the price of a 260 gram jar of honey had increased from Rs310 to Rs425, the price of baby dry milk supplement had increased from Rs1,360 to Rs1,450, and the price of shampoos of different brands had increased by up to Rs30.