IG Punjab’s notice of the incident in which two persons were killed in firing in Vehari

IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar’s notice of the incident in which two persons were killed in firing in Vehari.

IG Punjab has asked RPO Multan to report the incident.

IG Punjab orders senior officers to reach the spot immediately.

Instruction to DPO Vehari to ensure all possible steps for the early arrest of the accused.

The accused should be arrested and brought to justice as soon as possible.

Provision of justice to the relatives should be ensured on priority basis.

 

