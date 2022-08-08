Imran Khan should resign from Chairmanship after ECP’s verdict: Raja Riaz

The opposition Leader Raja Riaz on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan should resign from the Chairmanship after the Election Commission’s decision.

During a press conference in Faisalabad, Raja Riaz said that he was elected on PTI’s ticket and had been rebelling for a long time. He made it clear that he might be the opposition leader from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf but he’s still a disgruntled member and has no wish to sort things out with the PTI Chairman.

“Making peace with Imran Khan would be treason to the country,” he added.

Raja Riaz also expressed his support for the incumbent Chief Election Commissioner (CEC). He said that the CEC is doing the right thing and he has no objection to it.