Agencies

Imran Niazi’s arrogant attitude to damage country: Hassan Murtaza

LAHORE    –   Pakistan People’s Party Central Punjab Secretary General and Parliamentary Leader in Punjab Assembly Syed Hassan Murtaza on Sunday said that arrogant attitude of PTI chief Imran Khan would damage the country politically.

In a statement issued here, he demanded that the party which was running poisonous propaganda against the national institutions should be brought to the court of justice. He said those who were politicising the drone attack in the neighboring country were now bowing their heads before ‘Uncle Tom’. He said that love for an ambassador and hate for his country could not make the people fool.

He said that a hard time was starting for the Niazi group after Youm-e-Ashura as the astonishing facts in the investigation of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) would open the eyes of the people by exposing the real face of Niazi. Hassan said that future of the PTI looked bleak, adding that toshakhana and prohibited funding cases would be proved as detrimental to the politics of Niazi.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Stalled political deal: MQM-P leader hints at leaving coalition govt’s side

National

Elements behind propaganda against forces should be exposed: PML-N

National

Bizenjo pays homage to martyred lawyers of Balochistan

Lahore

CM Parvez Elahi grants approval to Ehsaas Ration subsidy programme

Lahore

Rain in Lahore inundates low-lying areas

Lahore

373 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

Lahore

Mother-child block at Gangaram Hospital to be completed soon: Dr Yasmin

Lahore

CM focusing on welfare of people: Fayyaz Chohan

Lahore

Azadi March probe: Shahbaz gill warns Rana Sanaullah of arrest

Lahore

Marriage registrar to get one month jail for not using new form: CM

1 of 9,722

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More