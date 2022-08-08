Agencies

Imran to be held accountable as threats to institutions doom to fail, says Azma Bukhari

ISLAMABAD    –   PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his accomplices would have to surrender themselves before the law of the land as their threats to institutions were doomed to fail.

Azma Bukhari, a senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) said this while speaking to media on Sunday. She said Imran Khan should be held accountable for embezzling donation’s funds. She also urged the government to take immediate action as Pakistani political parties were not ready to tolerate Imran Khan, who devoured the money received from prohibited sources and used that money for destabilising the country, sabotaging China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and harming Kashmir cause.

She said Imran had also deceived overseas Pakistanis as he was caught red handed in utilising donation money for creating chaos and anarchy in the country. “Imran must be ashamed of himself when his provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa accepted American aid, including 34 keys of donated vehicles from the US ambassador in Pakistan the other day.

Likewise, a burn centre and over 20 more projects were being executed by the US government in PTI ruled province. Several new projects were also being launched in the province in collaboration with the US. “This has exposed Imran Khan’s so called  anti American narrative, who feels no qualm in saying “Absolutely Not”  to receiving dollars by brazenly ignoring his misleading regime change narrative,” she added,

She said despite extraneous efforts, Imran had failed to bring proof against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PMLN’s Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

Thrice elected premier Nawaz Sharif was disqualified on clumsy grounds to pave way for Imran who was launched to lead the country under a well orchestrated conspiracy.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Lt Gen Faiz Hamid appointed as commander Bahawalpur Corps

Islamabad

Admin bans entry of tourists into Murree coming without prior booking

Islamabad

Iqbal writes letters to CMs, seeks joint flood relief efforts

Islamabad

PTI to hold August 13 public gathering in Rawalpindi

Islamabad

PM thanks UAE President for investment in Pakistan

Islamabad

ISI, IB, FIA to probe negative social media campaign post helicopter crash

Lahore

Ch Pervaiz orders start of work on Rawalpindi’s Ring Road, Expressway projects

National

Imran Khan should resign from Chairmanship after ECP’s verdict: Raja Riaz

National

Sheikh Rasheed predicts promotions, appointments & demotions in August

National

PM approves Sindh, Balochistan flood drain project

1 of 11,191

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More