Imran to unveil ‘counter fascism’ plan at Aug 13 rally

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan has said that every era has its Yazid and Pakistan is facing Yazidiyat these days as he announced to unveil his plan to counter fascism in his Haqeeqi Azadi Jalsa in Islamabad on August 13. The PTI chairman on Sunday posted a tweet on his twitter handle saying, “People of Kufa, despite knowing our beloved Prophet (PBUH)’s Grandson was on the path of truth, did not come to help out of fear of Yazid and allowed the greatest tragedy of Islam to happen. Every era has its Yazids. Pakistan is facing Yazidiyat (fascism) today in the form of rule by a cabal of crooks & their handlers brought to power through US regime change conspiracy. Will our people bow down before this conspiracy in fear or, as a nation, face up to the challenge? On 13 Aug at our jalsa, I will announce our plan to counter this fascism.” PTI leaders on Saturday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would hold a public rally at Parade Ground Islamabad on August 13 as a demonstration of the ‘people’s power’ against the government. It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI is trying to make the incumbent government hold early elections in the country. The party has already given a one-month deadline to the federal government to hold general elections in the country.