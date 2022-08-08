Imran to visit Karachi soon for electioneering in NA-245

ISLAMABAD – August 07 (INP): Pakistan Terhreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will visit Karachi to campaign for party candidate Mahmood Moulvi during by-election in NA-245.

The former SAPM on Maritime Affairs Mahmood Moulvi said this after meeting Imran Khan in Islamabad where he also briefed the latter regarding the election campaign in the constituency.

Imran Khan during the meeting said that PTI will secure victory in NA-245 and directed Moulvi to run a door-to-door campaign. “People of Karachi trusts PTI,” Khan said.

Speaking after the meeting, Mahmood Moulvi said Imran Khan will soon visit Karachi for the election campaign in NA-245.

The by-polls in the NA-245 constituency of Karachi would be held on August 27. The polls were to be held on July 25 but were postponed due to predictions of heavy rains in the province.

The seat had been vacated after the death of PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain.