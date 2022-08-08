News Desk

Intelligence agencies officials included in team probing propaganda against Lasbela tragedy

The government on Monday while expanding the scope of the joint inquiry team on the issue of investigating the negative propaganda on social media related to the Lasbela helicopter crash and the martyrs, included two officials of the intelligence agencies in the team.

The Ministry of Interior has issued the notification of the six-member team to be constituted by the FIA.

Lt. Colonel Saad of the ISI and Waqar Nisar Deputy Director of Intelligence Bureau will represent, the joint inquiry team of FIA and intelligence agencies will investigate under the supervision of Additional Director Cybercrime FIA Mohammad Jafar. The team includes FIA Director, FIA Cyber Crime Wing Waqaruddin Syed, Additional Director, Cyber Crime Ayaz Khan, and Assistant Director Imran Haider.

According to the authorities, the six-member joint inquiry team of FIA and intelligence agencies will find out those who ran the negative campaign related to the helicopter accident and the martyrs. The team will also find out who was behind these elements or who was involved in running this campaign to defame the country.

Following the inquiry by the Joint Inquiry Team, legal action will be taken by registering cases against those found involved.

More Stories
National

Qureshi condemns ban on mourning processions in IIOJK

National

PPP didn’t fulfill promise on local bodies act: MQM

National

Zardari pays homage to Imam Hussain (RA)

National

Country-wide Muharram 9 processions come to an end amid tight security

National

12 doctors of PIMS arrives Lasbela to conduct free medical camps

National

PTI changes venue, to hold Aug 13 power show in Lahore

National

Lt Gen Faiz Hamid appointed as commander Bahawalpur Corps

Islamabad

Admin bans entry of tourists into Murree coming without prior booking

Islamabad

Iqbal writes letters to CMs, seeks joint flood relief efforts

Islamabad

PTI to hold August 13 public gathering in Rawalpindi

1 of 8,763

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More