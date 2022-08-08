Intelligence agencies officials included in team probing propaganda against Lasbela tragedy

The government on Monday while expanding the scope of the joint inquiry team on the issue of investigating the negative propaganda on social media related to the Lasbela helicopter crash and the martyrs, included two officials of the intelligence agencies in the team.

The Ministry of Interior has issued the notification of the six-member team to be constituted by the FIA.

Lt. Colonel Saad of the ISI and Waqar Nisar Deputy Director of Intelligence Bureau will represent, the joint inquiry team of FIA and intelligence agencies will investigate under the supervision of Additional Director Cybercrime FIA Mohammad Jafar. The team includes FIA Director, FIA Cyber Crime Wing Waqaruddin Syed, Additional Director, Cyber Crime Ayaz Khan, and Assistant Director Imran Haider.

According to the authorities, the six-member joint inquiry team of FIA and intelligence agencies will find out those who ran the negative campaign related to the helicopter accident and the martyrs. The team will also find out who was behind these elements or who was involved in running this campaign to defame the country.

Following the inquiry by the Joint Inquiry Team, legal action will be taken by registering cases against those found involved.