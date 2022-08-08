ISI, IB, FIA to probe negative social media campaign post helicopter crash

Federal government on Monday notified a six-member committee comprising members from the FIA, Intelligence Bureau (IB) and ISI to probe a negative campaign being launched post helicopter crash in Lasbela that saw martyrdom of six Pakistan Army officials including Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali.

According to the notification, the six-member committee formed to probe the negative campaign would be led by Additional Director General (DG) of FIA cybercrime unit Muhammad Jaffar.

The members included Lieutenant Colonel Saad from ISI, Deputy Director IB Waqar Nisar, Director FIA Waqaruddin Syed, deputy director Ayaz and Imran Haider.

The committee will identify those who launched the negative campaign on social media and arrest them and launch legal proceedings against them.

A statement issued by ISPR said that the propaganda hurt the sentiments of the families of the martyrs. Pakistan Army’s ranks and files have expressed severe displeasure over the negative propaganda, ISPR said.

They added that the nation stands with the Pakistan Army in this difficult time. The negative callous propaganda is unbearable and condemnable, they added.

The wreckage of an unfortunate Army helicopter that went missing during a relief and rescue operation in the flood-hit Balochistan area has been found in Musa Goth, Winder.

DG ISPR, Major General Babar Iftikhar confirmed the news that all the six officers and soldiers including Corps Commander Southern Command, Lt General Sarfraz Ali embraced martyrdom.