Kamal advises people of Karachi to change their watchman

KARACHI -The Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chairman, Syed Mustafa Kamal, has said the people of Karachi should change their watchman because no one can save the house whose watchman is in collusion with thieves. Talking to the media outside an accountability court in Karachi, Kamal said that institutions around the world were subordinated to the local governments, but in Pakistan, the local governments had no powers. He said there was no one to be held accountable for the disaster caused by recent rains in the city. He added that drains should have been cleaned before the rain started. Around 80 per cent of Karachi was suffering the issue of unavailability of drinking water, the PSP chairman said. He remarked that who would care for Karachi when the entire country was running without a government. He criticised the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) for failing to resolve the issues of Karachi.

