Our Staff Reporter

Karachi receives heavy rainfall in multiple areas

KARACHI – Multiple areas of Karachi received light to semi-heavy rainfall on Sunday. The Meteorological department has issued the rain stats until 5:00pm.
According to details, the Met department has issued the statistics of the rain in the metropolitan until 5 pm on Sunday. Gulshan-e-Hadeed, with 47mm, received the heaviest rain on Sunday. Quiadabad received the second-highest 43 mm rain, while Jinnah Terminal received 20 mm rain, the Met department said.
Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Base Faisal received 7 mm rain, Masroor Base got 1 mm, University road 2.5 mm, Saadi Town received 6 mm, Kemari received 1 mm, Korangi received 2 mm rain.
The Met office had forecast light rain in the city from this afternoon as sea winds have currently been suspended in the city.
Karachi, other Sindh districts to receive heavy rainfall from Aug 10
The monsoon currents continue to penetrate in Sindh and likely to become stronger from 10 Aug onwards.
Under the influence of this weather system, rain with thunderstorm is expected in Karachi division till 9th August. Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Tando Muhammad khan, Tando Allahyar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Thatta, Sujawal, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Dadu, Jamshoro and Kambar-Shahdadkot districts will also expect to receive rain with a few moderate to heavy falls from today to 9 August.

The intensity of rainfall will likely to increase from 10 Aug to 13 Aug in all districts of Sindh and northeastern and southern districts of Balochistan, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department. Heavy spell of rainfall may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal and other districts, while flash flooding in Dadu, Jamshoro, Kambar Shahdadkot districts and downstream.

Heavy falls may create water-logging in low lying areas of Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando Muhammad khan, Tando Allayar, Dadu, Jamshoro and Kambar Shahdadkot districts during the forecast period.

Persistent heavy rains over Khuzdar, Lasbella, Hub districts and over Kirthar Range may create extra pressure on Hub dam, Thado dam and downstream.

