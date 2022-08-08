Kashmir never a part of India: Pakistan

FO rejects Indian statement on OIC remarks n Strongly condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque’s courtyards by Israeli settlers.

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan yesterday reminded India that Kashmir was never a part of India and remains a disputed territory.

Pakistan rejected the comments made by Spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs criticizing the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s statement on the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. “Pakistan categorically rejects the ludicrous comments and fallacious claims made by the Spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) criticizing the OIC for its statement regarding India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019. India’s hubris in this regard is deplorable,” said Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmed.

He added: “It is indeed astounding to see an unabashed practitioner of ‘Hindutva’ to accuse others of ‘bigotry’ or ‘communal agenda.’ Equally appalling is the audacity of an established serial violator of human rights and purveyor of state-terrorism, pointing accusing fingers towards others.”

OIC, he said, was the largest multilateral forum of Islamic countries representing more than 1.7 billion Muslims and has always been vocal in support of the legitimate rights of the Kashmiri people, who have suffered unspeakably from India’s over seven-decade long illegal occupation and unabated oppression.

“Jammu and Kashmir was never a part of India, and never will be. It is an internationally recognized “disputed” territory between Pakistan and India that has been under forcible and illegal Indian occupation since 1947. The dispute remains on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council for nearly 75 years. The relevant UNSC resolutions pledge to the Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination, to be exercised through a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations,” the spokesperson said.

While perpetuating its tyranny and injustice, India will not succeed in misleading the international community by claiming “socio-economic growth and development” in the IIOJK. No amount of repetition would turn a falsehood into truth, he maintained.

The spokesperson said that in the interest of justice as well as durable peace and security in South Asia, “India must honour its commitment to the Kashmiris and to the world community by faithfully implementing the UNSC resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir dispute.”

Earlier, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi alleged: “The statement issued by the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Jammu and Kashmir reeks of bigotry. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is and will remain an integral and inalienable part of India. As a result of long-awaited changes three years ago, it today reaps the benefits of socio-economic growth and development.”

Pakistan also strongly condemned the storming of the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli settlers under the protection of Israeli occupying forces.

The Foreign Office said that the provocative action has blatantly violated the sanctity of the Qibla-e-Awal and hurt the sentiments of Muslims across the world.

Such incidents are flagrant violations of international law, international norms and practices. Any attempt to change the historical and legal status of Al-Aqsa Mosque must stop, it added.

“Pakistan calls upon the international community to take urgent action to put an end to the Israeli aggression and violations, which continue to fuel violence, tension and instability in the region,” the statement said.

For a lasting and just solution of the Palestinian issue, it said, “Pakistan renews its call for a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State, with pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions.”