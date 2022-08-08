APP

Kashmiris raising voice against Modi’s fascism on every forum: Mushaal Malik

ISLAMABAD   –   Chairperson Peace and Culture Organisation Mushaal Hussein Malik has said Kashmiris at every forum are raising voice against fascism of Modi and BJP being carried out in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to APP, she said people of held valley were forced to live under such a condition where they could not even breathe freely. Mushaal said that the resolution of United Nations (UN) gave Kashmiris right to their self-determination. The Kashmiri people had already rejected revocation of articles 370 and 35-A adding she said the Modi regime had imposed countless sanctions and restrictions in the valley under the draconian Public Safety Act. She said Indian government, on permanent basis, was silencing the indigenous freedom movement of Kashmiris using all unfair and unlawful means.

