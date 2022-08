A 20-year-old woman was abducted from her house at suburban village Chak 47 Bhasin in Sarai Mughal area of Kasur on Monday.

According to Sarai Mughal police, the woman identified as Nazia was alone at home when she was abducted by six suspects.

The accused bundled her into a pick-up van and took her towards Pattoki.

The police registered a case and launched investigations.