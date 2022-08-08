News Desk

Lahore Metro Bus Service remains partially suspended today

The Punjab Mass Transit Authority has released the Lahore Metro Bus Service schedule which will remain partially shut today on 9th of Muharram (Monday) and will remain completely closed on 10th Muharram.

According to the schedule, the Lahore Metro Bus will continue its service from Gajomata to MAO College while the service from MAO College to Shahdara will remain suspended today.

However, the Metro Bus Service will remain completely shut tomorrow on 10th of Muharram (Tuesday) keeping in view the security considerations.

But, the Punjab Mass Transit Authority has decided to keep running the Orange Line Train service on both 9th and 10th of Muharram.

