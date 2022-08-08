News Desk

Lt Gen Faiz Hamid appointed as commander Bahawalpur Corps

Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid has been posted as commander of the Bahawalpur Corps, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Monday.

In a statement, the military’s media wing announced two new appointment’s apart from Lt Gen Hamid, who was previously posted as the commander of the Peshawar Corps.

In his place, the military’s media wing said Lieutenant General Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat has been posted as the commander of Peshawar Corps.

Moreover, according to the ISPR, Lieutenant General Khalid Zia has been appointed as the new military secretary of the Pakistan Army.

Last week, former director-general of the ISPR Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor was appointed Corps Commander Quetta.

According to the ISPR, Lt Gen Ghafoor was appointed to replace his predecessor, Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali who — along with five other Pakistan Army personnel — embraced martyrdom last Tuesday after an aviation helicopter of the army crashed in Balochistan.

