Marriage registrar to get one month jail for not using new form: CM

| Parvez Elahi says directions issued to Marriage Registrar to provide new Khatm-e-Nabuwat affidavit forms: Strict action will be taken against those refusing to give new forms.

LAHORE – Secretary General Wafaq-ul-Madaras-ul- Arabia Pakistan Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandari called on Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi on Sunday and appreciated his initiative of including the clause of the Khatm -e- Nabuwat affidavit in the marriage certificate while terming it a great service to the religion.

“Your step in this regard is highly appreciated which will always be remembered”, he lauded the CM. He further extolled that the Punjab government under the able leadership of the CM took excellent steps for the promotion of religious tolerance and harmony across the province. The CM informed him that directions had been issued to the Marriage Registrar to provide new Khatm-e-Nabuwat affidavit forms adding that strict action will be taken against those refusing to give new forms.

The CM revealed that one month imprisonment and fine can be awarded to the marriage Registrar for not using the new marriage form. Parvez Elahi lauded the role of religious scholars for promoting religious tolerance on Youm-e- Ashur, adding that the Punjab government appreciated the exemplary cooperation of the religious scholars from all schools of thought. Ch Parvez Elahi stated that the law-and-order situation improved in the province due to cooperation of the religious scholars and the steps being taken by the government. Hafiz Ammar Yasir and Hamesh Khan were also present on the occasion.

CM takes notice of murder incident

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Sunday took notice of the murder incident of a 22 year-old-youth Osama and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police.

The CM directed to bring the accused involved in the murder in the stern grip of law at the earliest and an indiscriminate legal action should be taken against the accused. He directed to ensure provision of justice to the heirs of the murdered.

The police arrested one accused after registering a case of the incident.