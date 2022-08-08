News Desk

May 25 accused will be held accountable after Muharram: Fawad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhary on Monday said that the accountability of those involved in harassment of PTI people during party’s Islamabad March on May 25 will begin after Muharram.

In a statement on twitter, the former federal minister pointed out that Hamza Shehbaz, who has been accused of 24 billion rupees money laundering, escaped to London, but, only five FIA teams have been set up to investigate the case.

“Shehbaz Sharif & company think the nation is stupid,” he added.

Furthermore, he said the nation should prepare for the final stage of the real freedom struggle.

