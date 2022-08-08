May 25 accused will be held accountable after Muharram: Fawad
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhary on Monday said that the accountability of those involved in harassment of PTI people during party’s Islamabad March on May 25 will begin after Muharram.
In a statement on twitter, the former federal minister pointed out that Hamza Shehbaz, who has been accused of 24 billion rupees money laundering, escaped to London, but, only five FIA teams have been set up to investigate the case.
“Shehbaz Sharif & company think the nation is stupid,” he added.
Furthermore, he said the nation should prepare for the final stage of the real freedom struggle.
چوبیس ارب روپے کا ملزم حمزہ شہباز لندن فرار کرا دیا گیا لیکن دو کروڑ روپے کی تحقیقات کیلئے FIA کی پانچ ٹیمیں ترتیب دی گئیں، شہباز شریف اینڈ کمپنی قوم کو بیوقوف سمجھتے ہیں، محرم کے بعد 25 مئ کے ملزمان کا احتساب شروع ہو گا قوم حقیقی آزادی جدوجہد کے آکر مرحلے کی تیاری کرے
— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 8, 2022