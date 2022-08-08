Mother-child block at Gangaram Hospital to be completed soon: Dr Yasmin

LAHORE – Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that a state-of-the-art mother and child block at Sir Gangaram Hospital would be completed on time.

She paid surprise visit to under construction the Mother and Child Block on Sunday. The minister hoped the under-construction child block in Gangaram Hospital would soon be completed and opened to the public. All officers concerned have been instructed to complete the under-construction block as soon as possible. She warned that delay would not be tolerated.

She said the ongoing progress would be reviewed time to time, adding that thousands of mothers and children lost their lives during childbirth every year in the country and they would be saved through state-of-the-art hospitals in the province. Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal and related officers apprised the minister about the progress in construction. Special Secretary Health Muhammad Usman, MS Gangaram Hospital Dr Athar, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Sheikh Ijaz, officers of relevant departments were also present.