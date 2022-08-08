Over 5,000 cops patrol the 8 Muharram procession

More than 5,000 officers and personnel of Karachi police performed security duties for the processions of the 8th of Muharram. According to a police spokesperson, they performed their duties at different places of the city for the security of 8th Muharram processions.

A total of 5,313 police officers and personnel were present for supervision and security at the main procession as well as the routes and passages to the procession.

There were 83 senior officers of Karachi Police, 3,896 head constables and constables, 500 commandos of Special Security Unit and 200 personnel of Rapid Response Force on duty for the security of the mourners.

SSU had placed sharpshooters on rooftops along the procession routes to take out targets in case of any untoward incident.

As per the spokesman, 1,000 traffic police officials were deployed to maintain the flow of traffic on the main procession routes and passages including alternative traffic routes arranged for 8th Muharram procession.

