Pakistan taekwondo team reaches Turkey for Islamic Solidarity Games

Lahore – Pakistan taekwondo team reached Konya, Turkey on Sunday to take part in the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games to kick off from August 8 to 12. The seven-member kyorogi squad includes Mazhar Abbas, Hamza Omar Saeed, Haroon Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Fatima tuz Zahra, Naqsh Hamdani, and Noor Rehman while Yousuf Karimi and Najia Rasool were male and female coaches, said Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) President Lt Col (R) Wasim Ahmed Janjua. Athletes from 57 countries are taking part in the Solidarity Games, which is the biggest sports event in Muslim world. He said all athletes and coaches are being sponsored and taken care of by Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) and Pakistan Sports Board. The expenses of both main stakeholders of the federation will be paid on their own to boost and encourage their officials and athletes. Waseem Janjua thanked the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) for the administrative support and also pinned high hopes on the players for better results in the event. It may be mentioned that renowned and ranked athletes of Muslim countries from Asia, Africa, and Europe will be featuring in the 10-day Islamic Games, which is the mega event of the Muslim world.