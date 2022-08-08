Paris Jackson turns heads with her stylish appearance in Santa Monica, rides Vespa

LONDON – Paris Jackson looked nothing short of a vision in the latest photos as she was spotted taking a quick ride on her light blue Vespa to meet up with a friend for a yummy meal in Santa Monica on Saturday. The 25-year-old singer was out in the city while setting up fashion goals as the singer opted for a fashionable outfit for her outing, featuring ripped jeans and an oversize jacket.

The talented star has been following in her father Michael Jackson’s footsteps and has delved into the music industry. Paris completed her look by slipping into a pair of brown boots to stay comfortable throughout the day and while riding her Vespa scooter. During an interview on the Tuna On Toast With Stryker podcast, the American Horror Story actress discussed how singing was something she always had a passion for. Thinking about her childhood, the star stated, ‘There’s a home video of me fully like saying as a kid that I want to sing and dance.’

She added how she was interested in another form of creative arts besides performing on stage.

‘I love all forms of art,’ Paris explained. ‘I paint, you know when I can. I usually don’t show a lot of people.’