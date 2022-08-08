Agencies

People throng graveyards to put clay on graves

SARGODHA    –   A large number of people visiting graveyards to offer “Fateha” for the departed souls of their dear ones on 8th, 9th and 10th of Muharram. People sprinkling water, making mud plaster on graves and also reciting from the Holy Quran. They were offering “Fateha” and showering rose petals and laid floral wreaths on the graves of dear ones.  The police have ensured tight security arrangements in graveyards, said a spokesman for the police here on Sunday. Talking to mediamen, he said that on the special direction of District Police Officer Bilal Zafer Sheikh, the police were ensuring security arrangements at 986 graveyards in the division.

