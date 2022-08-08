PM approves Sindh, Balochistan flood drain project

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved Sindh and Balochistan’s demand of construction of a mega flood drain to avoid losses during flash floods, an influential PPP member of Sindh Assembly here said.

Sindh and Balochistan provinces have suffered huge losses in flooding after above normal rainfall in the region.

Mir Nadir Magsi, a former provincial minister, has said here that the members of flood emergency committees of the two provinces had demanded building of a flood drain between two provinces for drainage of the floodwater.

“The prime minister has constituted a committee for implementation on the crucial project,” he said. “I am also a member of the committee to discuss the project and compile recommendations for its implementation,” Magsi said.

This year’s above normal rainfall has hit hard to Sindh and Balochistan provinces, in Pakistan’s south and southwest, and inflicted huge losses of life and hitting hard the agriculture and other economic activities.

Sindh’s Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in an earlier discussion with the prime minister had urged for an early completion of the Right Bank Outfall Drain (RBOD), besides upgradation of storm water drainage system in Karachi.

Right Bank Outfall Drain is a long term project to drain out sewerage and water from towns and agricultural lands on the right bank of the River Indus. It carries effluents from the upper Sindh and adjacent areas of Balochistan and these are ultimately drained into the Arabian Sea.