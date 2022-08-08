News Desk

PM, COAS congratulate Arshad Nadeem for winning gold medal in CWG

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated Arshad Nadeem for winning gold medal in the Javelian throw competition at the Commonwealth Games.

In a tweet on Monday, he said Arshad Nadeem has made Pakistan proud.

The PM said Arshad’s consistency, passion and hard work hold lessons for our youth.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has also felicitated Arshad Nadeem for setting a new record and creating history with his exceptional performance at the Commonwealth games.

