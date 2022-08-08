Our Staff Reporter

PM says social media drive against martyrs’ sacrifices ‘horrifying’

ISLAMABAD    –    Expressing his displeasure over the social on media campaign, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said yesterday this campaign, aimed at belittling and ridiculing the sacrifices of martyrs, is horrifying.

On his Twitter handle, he observed that the self-righteous political narratives are poisoning the minds of the youth and spurring the hate speech.

Expressing his worry, the prime minister questioned ‘Which way are we headed?” and stressed that the moment called for a deep reflection. After the army copter crash on August 1, certain political zealots and a section of social media activists, had launched an abhorring and unacceptable campaign on popular social media platforms to advance their personal and political malice, which drew a strong reaction from the people belonging to all walks of life, political leadership and the state institutions.

