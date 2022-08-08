Staff Reporter

PM thanks UAE President for investment in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD     –    Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani on Sunday and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest. Later, in a tweet on Twitter, the PM said, “Grateful to my brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan @MohamedBinZayed for the investment that the UAE is going to make in various sectors of Pakistan.” “Both brotherly countries are very keen to further strengthen their multifaceted relationship,” the PM added. Qatar and Pakistan enjoy close and cordial relations. Qatar is home to over 200,000 Pakistani diaspora that is playing a pivotal role in the development of Qatar and Pakistan.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Lt Gen Faiz Hamid appointed as commander Bahawalpur Corps

Islamabad

Admin bans entry of tourists into Murree coming without prior booking

Islamabad

Iqbal writes letters to CMs, seeks joint flood relief efforts

Islamabad

PTI to hold August 13 public gathering in Rawalpindi

Islamabad

PM thanks UAE President for investment in Pakistan

Islamabad

ISI, IB, FIA to probe negative social media campaign post helicopter crash

Lahore

Ch Pervaiz orders start of work on Rawalpindi’s Ring Road, Expressway projects

National

Imran Khan should resign from Chairmanship after ECP’s verdict: Raja Riaz

National

Sheikh Rasheed predicts promotions, appointments & demotions in August

National

PM approves Sindh, Balochistan flood drain project

1 of 11,191

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More