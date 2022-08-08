PM thanks UAE President for investment in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani on Sunday and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest. Later, in a tweet on Twitter, the PM said, “Grateful to my brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan @MohamedBinZayed for the investment that the UAE is going to make in various sectors of Pakistan.” “Both brotherly countries are very keen to further strengthen their multifaceted relationship,” the PM added. Qatar and Pakistan enjoy close and cordial relations. Qatar is home to over 200,000 Pakistani diaspora that is playing a pivotal role in the development of Qatar and Pakistan.