Police official suspended after outlaw escapes from lock-up

MUZAFFARGARH    –   District Police Officer Ahmed Nawaz suspended Naib Moharar City Police Station Alipur for demonstration negligence as an alleged outlaw managed to escape from lock-up.

According to official sources, an alleged outlaw namely Danish had escaped from lockup of City Police Station. However, police took immediate action and succeeded in arresting him again. Meanwhile, DPO Ahmed Nawaz took prompt action and suspended Naib Moharar Ghulam Qasim for demonstrating dereliction. Police also booked Naib Moharar Ghulam Qasim and Danish. An inquiry committee, headed by DSP Khalid Shah was constituted to probe into the incident.

Youngster held for displaying arms on social media

Muzaffargarh police claimed to arrest an alleged outlaw for displaying arms on social media, here on Sunday. According to Police sources, Saddar police took notice of display of arms by a youngster named Muhammad Shehroz and managed to arrest him along with the pistol and bullets. The youngster has uploaded his video with arms on social media (tiktok). DSP Imran Rasheed stated that such acts could not be allowed as these damage young generation. The police will not compromise on security. Police spokesperson Shehbaz Zafar said that the persons found displaying arms would be dealt strictly.

