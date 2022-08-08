Staff Reporter

PPP provincial secretary condemns contemptuous campaign against state institutions

HYDERABAD – Pakistan People’s Party’s provincial Secretary Information and former senator Aajiz Dhamrah while condemning contemptuous campaign against state institutions, demanded action against responsible persons. Addressing a press conference here at Hyderabad Press club on Sunday, Dhamrah said that PTI chief Imran Khan could not contest by elections on 9 National Assembly seats as he was already a member of the parliament. He said Pakistan Tehreek -e- Insaf had adopted politics of hatred and PTI currently does not have any candidates, that was why Imran Niazi had decided to contest elections on 9 NA seats, he said and added that there was no place for Imran Khan in Pakistan’s politics.

He alleged that the PTI tried to misrepresent the incident of a Pakistan Army helicopter in Balochistan which had caused grief to the families of the martyrs. He said that Imran Khan’s politics of spreading hatred and violence would not be allowed to continue and legal and constitutional measures had been initiated for this purpose.

 

Aajiz Dhamrah demanded of the higher judiciary to take suo moto notice over the PTI chief’s politics of maligning state institutions and refrain him from playing politics of hatred. PPP’s district information secretary Ehsan Abro, PS 66 information Secretary Nadeem Jatoi and Sikandar Hayat Khanzada were also present on the occasion.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Today is likely to include periods of rain and thunderstorms in Karachi

Karachi

Stalled political deal: MQM-P leader hints at leaving coalition govt’s side

National

Elements behind propaganda against forces should be exposed: PML-N

National

Bizenjo pays homage to martyred lawyers of Balochistan

Lahore

CM Parvez Elahi grants approval to Ehsaas Ration subsidy programme

Lahore

Imran Niazi’s arrogant attitude to damage country: Hassan Murtaza

Lahore

Rain in Lahore inundates low-lying areas

Lahore

373 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

Lahore

Mother-child block at Gangaram Hospital to be completed soon: Dr Yasmin

Lahore

CM focusing on welfare of people: Fayyaz Chohan

1 of 1,760

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More