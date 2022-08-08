PPP ridicules Imran Khan’s decision to contest by-elections in 9 NA constituencies

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party yesterday ridiculed Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan’s decision to contest elections from multiple constituencies for vacant National Assembly seats.

“Imran Khan’s contesting from nine constituencies is a mockery of the democratic system. Rs 90 crores will be spent on elections in 9 constituencies. This is people’s money not Imran Khan’s personal funds,” PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi said in a statement. He said it f the by-elections were to be contested by the PTI, why did they stage a ‘drama’ of resigning from the National Assembly.

“The nation is well aware that Imran Khan has billions of rupees of prohibited funding. PTI’s Mian Soomro has submitted a leave request to Speaker National Assembly which is a slap on Imran Khan’s face,” Kundi said. He maintained that two dozen members of PTI silent due to Imran Khan’s ‘dictatorship.’