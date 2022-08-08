Our Staff Reporter

PPP ridicules Imran Khan’s decision to contest by-elections in 9 NA constituencies

ISLAMABAD    –   Pakistan People’s Party yesterday ridiculed Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan’s decision to contest elections from multiple constituencies for vacant National Assembly seats.

“Imran Khan’s contesting from nine constituencies is a mockery of the democratic system. Rs 90 crores will be spent on elections in 9 constituencies. This is people’s money not Imran Khan’s personal funds,” PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi said in a statement. He said it f the by-elections were to be contested by the PTI, why did they stage a ‘drama’ of resigning from the National Assembly.

“The nation is well aware that Imran Khan has billions of rupees of prohibited funding. PTI’s Mian Soomro has submitted a leave request to Speaker National Assembly which is a slap on Imran Khan’s face,” Kundi said. He maintained that two dozen members of PTI silent due to Imran Khan’s ‘dictatorship.’

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Lt Gen Faiz Hamid appointed as commander Bahawalpur Corps

Islamabad

Admin bans entry of tourists into Murree coming without prior booking

Islamabad

Iqbal writes letters to CMs, seeks joint flood relief efforts

Islamabad

PTI to hold August 13 public gathering in Rawalpindi

Islamabad

PM thanks UAE President for investment in Pakistan

Islamabad

ISI, IB, FIA to probe negative social media campaign post helicopter crash

Lahore

Ch Pervaiz orders start of work on Rawalpindi’s Ring Road, Expressway projects

National

Imran Khan should resign from Chairmanship after ECP’s verdict: Raja Riaz

National

Sheikh Rasheed predicts promotions, appointments & demotions in August

National

PM approves Sindh, Balochistan flood drain project

1 of 11,191

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More